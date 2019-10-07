Police: Stabbing victim's relative fatally hits suspect - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police: Stabbing victim's relative fatally hits suspect

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Authorities in Kentucky say a family member of a stabbing victim drove to help their relative and ended up hitting and killing the man suspected of the attack.

News outlets report Louisville Metro Police responded to a private, 24-hour fishing spot early Sunday morning on reports two men had gotten into a fight and were injured. Officers say one man emerged from the woods near the lake and attacked another man with a knife. News outlets report the two men didn't appear to know each other.

Police say a relative of the stabbing victim then drove to the lake to give their family member aid and struck and killed the suspect with their car.

The stabbing victim's condition hasn't been reported.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.