Chicago wants public to weigh in on legal marijuana sales - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chicago wants public to weigh in on legal marijuana sales

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago officials are holding public meetings for residents to weigh in on the sale of recreational marijuana in the city.

A new state law will allow recreational marijuana to be sold to people 21 and older starting Jan. 1.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot says her office wants to hear from residents, business owners and others about where businesses that sell marijuana should be allowed to operate.

Lightfoot introduced an ordinance last month to create Chicago's first zoning regulations for marijuana sales.

She's proposing the city establish seven zones across Chicago and cap the number of dispensaries in each zone. The plan would ban sales in most of Chicago's downtown and within 500 feet of a school.

The meetings are planned for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.