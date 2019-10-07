Chicago suburb to name its first poet laureate - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chicago suburb to name its first poet laureate

AURORA, Ill. (AP) - Good news for people who love Aurora and can think of words that, well, rhyme with Aurora.

The mayor of the Chicago suburb about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of Chicago says it's opening an application process for anyone interested in vying to become its first poet laureate.

Mayor Richard Irvin says in a news release that the community is looking for someone who can help tell the story of Aurora in a "poetic and empowering way."

Full-time Aurora residents who identify themselves as poets are invited to apply for the position. A committee will whittle down the applications to a smaller group of finalists.

Those finalists will be invited to recite their best work. The mayor will make the final decision and then announces the winner on Nov. 5.

