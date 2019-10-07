Rain ending, sunshine returns

Rain will exit quickly this morning with skies clearing from the northwest to the southeast throughout the remainder of the morning and early afternoon.
Rain will exit quickly this morning with skies clearing from the northwest to the southeast throughout the remainder of the morning and early afternoon.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Halloween is just around the corner and there's going to be a unique pumpkin patch in Carbondale.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Halloween is just around the corner and there's going to be a unique pumpkin patch in Carbondale.
RANDOLPH CO. (WSIL) -- A head-on collision resulted in a Marion man being hospitalized.
RANDOLPH CO. (WSIL) -- A head-on collision resulted in a Marion man being hospitalized.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The University Baptist Church in Carbondale began their 8th annual Community Coat Drive Saturday.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The University Baptist Church in Carbondale began their 8th annual Community Coat Drive Saturday.
GALLATIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- According to the Equality Fire Chief, a woman fell approximately 60-feet at Garden of the Gods Saturday.
GALLATIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- According to the Equality Fire Chief, a woman fell approximately 60-feet at Garden of the Gods Saturday.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Thousands of students will miss another day in the classroom, marking the third school-day students have missed since the teacher's strike began.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Thousands of students will miss another day in the classroom, marking the third school-day students have missed since the teacher's strike began.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- The Grave's County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a man who escaped from jail.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- The Grave's County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a man who escaped from jail.
PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- A man is in jail after surveillance video showed him running over a woman with an RV outside the Convention and Expo Center.
PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- A man is in jail after surveillance video showed him running over a woman with an RV outside the Convention and Expo Center.
Authorities say a gunman entered a Kansas City, Kansas, bar and shot nine people, fatally wounding four.
Authorities say a gunman entered a Kansas City, Kansas, bar and shot nine people, fatally wounding four.
The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. Saturday along Route 4 at Bobcat Lane.
The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. Saturday along Route 4 at Bobcat Lane.