Rain ending, sunshine returns

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Rain will exit quickly this morning with skies clearing from the northwest to the southeast throughout the remainder of the morning and early afternoon.

Winds out of the north will keep pushing in cooler air for the next few days. A lot of blue sky is expected by this afternoon and as winds calm tonight, it will lead to a rather chilly start on Tuesday morning.

Mid 40s to start Tuesday morning will be the coldest morning we've seen since May 14th. Sunshine Tuesday afternoon will help warm temperatures back into the lower 70s.

Temperatures bounce back into the upper 70s Wednesday and then the lower 80s on Thursday ahead of another strong cold front.

Isolated showers are possible as early as Thursday evening, but widespread showers and storms will be along the cold front set to arrive on Friday.

That cold front brings the coldest air of the season so far. Upper 30s in the morning are possible by Saturday and Sunday.

