Visit SIU's The Great Glass Pumpkin Patch this weekend

Halloween is just around the corner and there's going to be a unique pumpkin patch in Carbondale.

It's The Great Glass Pumpkin Patch put on by Southern Glass Works, which is a student organization a part of the SIU Glass Program.

Instead of pumpkins that you can carve, students make glass pumpkins of all different colors and sizes to sell.

Proceeds go back to Southern Glass Works and go to educational programming.

The Great Glass Pumpkin Patch takes place Saturday, October 12 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

It's located at 500 W. Grand Ave on the campus near Pulliam Hall.

For more information click here.