Ex-Buffalo Bills player accused of pulling gun on pranksters - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (AP) - A former Buffalo Bills player is accused of pulling a gun on teens who were pranking homes in his Tennessee neighborhood.

News outlets report 43-year-old Jimmy Robinson Jr. was arrested last week and charged with aggravated assault. Mt. Juliet police Lt. Tyler Chandler says authorities responding to a report of an armed man Thursday night determined that the former linebacker had hunted down teens who were ringing doorbells and running away.

Police say Robinson drove around searching for the car carrying the five teens and then ordered two of them out of their vehicle at gunpoint. It's unclear who called authorities and how the confrontation ended.

Robinson is an EMT with the Nashville Fire Department, which is conducting an internal investigation. He has posted bail and been released from custody. It's unclear whether he has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.

Robinson attended Western Illinois University and spent one season with the Bills.

