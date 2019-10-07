Kentucky Christian college considers West Virginia expansion - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky Christian college considers West Virginia expansion

Posted: Updated:

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - A private Christian university in Kentucky is considering expanding to West Virginia.

The Huntington Herald-Dispatch reported Sunday that the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission is allowing Campbellsville University to offer degree programs in West Virginia, having approved the offering late last month. The college's senior vice president, H. Keith Spears, says in a news release that the expansion will initially focus on undergraduate and graduate theology degrees.

The school's academic vice president and provost, Donna Hedgepath, says in the statement that the expanded programs will stay online while the college seeks further approvals to offer in-person programs. The newspaper says the college is working on the expansion with Christ Temple Church in Huntington and the mayor of Williamson, Charles Hatfield, who invited the college to his city.

Information from: The Herald-Dispatch, http://www.herald-dispatch.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

