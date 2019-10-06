Motorcycle vs.car crash sends man to the hospital - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Motorcycle vs.car crash sends man to the hospital

Posted: Updated:

RANDOLPH CO. (WSIL) -- A head-on collision resulted in a Marion man being hospitalized. 

The crash happened at the intersection of Butler Street and Railroad Street in Tilden just after 9 p.m. Saturday.

Illinois State Police say 26-year-old Thomas Tindall of Marion was heading eastbound on Butler Road on a motorcycle when he crossed the center line and struck an oncoming vehicle.

Police called Tindall's injuries "incapacitating." They believe Tindall was driving too fast for conditions.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured. 
 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.