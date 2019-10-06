Motorcycle vs.car crash sends man to the hospital

RANDOLPH CO. (WSIL) -- A head-on collision resulted in a Marion man being hospitalized.

The crash happened at the intersection of Butler Street and Railroad Street in Tilden just after 9 p.m. Saturday.

Illinois State Police say 26-year-old Thomas Tindall of Marion was heading eastbound on Butler Road on a motorcycle when he crossed the center line and struck an oncoming vehicle.

Police called Tindall's injuries "incapacitating." They believe Tindall was driving too fast for conditions.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

