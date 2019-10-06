Motorcycle vs.car crash sends man to the hospital

RANDOLPH CO. (WSIL) -- A head-on collision resulted in a Marion man being hospitalized.
RANDOLPH CO. (WSIL) -- A head-on collision resulted in a Marion man being hospitalized.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The University Baptist Church in Carbondale began their 8th annual Community Coat Drive Saturday.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The University Baptist Church in Carbondale began their 8th annual Community Coat Drive Saturday.
GALLATIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- According to the Equality Fire Chief, a woman fell approximately 60-feet at Garden of the Gods Saturday.
GALLATIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- According to the Equality Fire Chief, a woman fell approximately 60-feet at Garden of the Gods Saturday.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Thousands of students will miss another day in the classroom, marking the third school-day students have missed since the teacher's strike began.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Thousands of students will miss another day in the classroom, marking the third school-day students have missed since the teacher's strike began.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- The Grave's County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a man who escaped from jail.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- The Grave's County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a man who escaped from jail.
PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- A man is in jail after surveillance video showed him running over a woman with an RV outside the Convention and Expo Center.
PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- A man is in jail after surveillance video showed him running over a woman with an RV outside the Convention and Expo Center.
Authorities say a gunman entered a Kansas City, Kansas, bar and shot nine people, fatally wounding four.
Authorities say a gunman entered a Kansas City, Kansas, bar and shot nine people, fatally wounding four.
The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. Saturday along Route 4 at Bobcat Lane.
The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. Saturday along Route 4 at Bobcat Lane.
A soggy Sunday ahead for much of the region with yet another strong cold front set to arrive throughout the day.
A soggy Sunday ahead for much of the region with yet another strong cold front set to arrive throughout the day.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Dozens gathered at SIU's airport for this year's Plane-Pull Saturday. There were 28 teams this year, which is double the amount of teams last year. A technical difficulty led to pulling a fire truck instead of the initially intended plane. Saturday's pull raises money for more than 23-thousand athletes that participate in Illinois Special Olympics.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Dozens gathered at SIU's airport for this year's Plane-Pull Saturday. There were 28 teams this year, which is double the amount of teams last year. A technical difficulty led to pulling a fire truck instead of the initially intended plane. Saturday's pull raises money for more than 23-thousand athletes that participate in Illinois Special Olympics.