Woman falls at Garden of the Gods - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Woman falls at Garden of the Gods

Posted: Updated:

GALLATIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- According to the Equality Fire Chief, a woman fell approximately 60-feet at Garden of the Gods Saturday. 

Fire Chief Cole Baker says the woman was alert when first responders arrived, but she was quickly airlifted to an Evansville hospital in critical condition.


 

