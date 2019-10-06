Church holds coat giveaway event

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The University Baptist Church in Carbondale held their 8th annual Community Coat Drive Saturday.

The church asked for people to drop-off coats, gloves, scarves, and hats throughout the week.

A member of the church, Jan Treece, says the event is a great way to give back to the community by making sure everyone is warm this winter.

"The University Baptist Church has a lot of missions, and we give out the clothing all year round in our clothes closet, but we also do the coat drive every winter because there is a need for coats; the more coats we can give to children, the better."

If you or someone you know needs a coat, you can still visit the church located on South Oakland and see what options are still available.