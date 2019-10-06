Kentucky man escapes from jail, police seeking help

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- The Grave's County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a man who escaped from jail.

Darius Harrison, 26, left the county jail on foot a little after 7 a.m. Sunday after finding access to an open door.

Deputies immediately noticed Harrison's disappearance and a search began.

He was last seen wearing a white tee shirt, brown pants and tennis shoes.

He was believed to be heading northbound on 6th Street in Mayfield,