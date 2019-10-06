Man arrested for murder after running over woman with RV

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- A man is in jail after surveillance video showed him running over a woman with an RV outside the Convention and Expo Center.

Paducah Police were called out around 3 a.m. Sunday when a man reported seeing a woman lying in the parking lot.

Officers arrived to find the body of 48-year-old Angella Hale of Calvert City. They also noticed an RV parked in the same lot with 49-year-old James Vanvactor sitting in the driver’s seat.

Police say surveillance video from the convention center shows Vanvactor and the woman arguing shortly after 1 a.m. Hale sat down behind the RV, and the two continued talking.

Vanvacter walked to the front of the RV and got into the driver’s seat, put the vehicle in reverse and backed over Hale with both front and rear wheels. He then parked the RV and remained inside.

Hale’s body was discovered two hours later by the person who called 911,

Vanvacter was arrested on charges of resisting arrest, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid and murder/domestic violence.

He was booked into McCracken County Regional Jail. His bond has been set at $1,000,000.