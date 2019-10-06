Man arrested for murder after running over woman with RV - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man arrested for murder after running over woman with RV

Posted: Updated:

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- A man is in jail after surveillance video showed him running over a woman with an RV outside the Convention and Expo Center. 

Paducah Police were called out around 3 a.m. Sunday when a man reported seeing a woman lying in the parking lot.

Officers arrived to find the body of 48-year-old Angella Hale of Calvert City. They also noticed an RV parked in the same lot with 49-year-old James Vanvactor sitting in the driver’s seat. 

Police say surveillance video from the convention center shows Vanvactor and the woman arguing shortly after 1 a.m. Hale sat down behind the RV, and the two continued talking.

Vanvacter walked to the front of the RV and got into the driver’s seat, put the vehicle in reverse and backed over Hale with both front and rear wheels. He then parked the RV and remained inside.

Hale’s body was discovered two hours later by the person who called 911, 

Vanvacter was arrested on charges of resisting arrest, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid and murder/domestic violence. 

He was booked  into McCracken County Regional Jail. His bond has been set at $1,000,000. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Kentucky man escapes from jail, police seeking help

    Kentucky man escapes from jail, police seeking help

    Sunday, October 6 2019 7:02 PM EDT2019-10-06 23:02:58 GMT

    GRAVES COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- The Grave's County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a man who escaped from jail. 

    GRAVES COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- The Grave's County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a man who escaped from jail. 

  • Man arrested for murder after running over woman with RV

    Man arrested for murder after running over woman with RV

    Sunday, October 6 2019 6:54 PM EDT2019-10-06 22:54:43 GMT

    PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- A man is in jail after surveillance video showed him running over a woman with an RV outside the Convention and Expo Center.  

    PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- A man is in jail after surveillance video showed him running over a woman with an RV outside the Convention and Expo Center.  

  • Overnight shooting at Kansas City bar leaves 4 dead, 5 wounded

    Overnight shooting at Kansas City bar leaves 4 dead, 5 wounded

    Sunday, October 6 2019 8:24 AM EDT2019-10-06 12:24:30 GMT

    Authorities say a gunman entered a Kansas City, Kansas, bar and shot nine people, fatally wounding four. 

    Authorities say a gunman entered a Kansas City, Kansas, bar and shot nine people, fatally wounding four. 

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.