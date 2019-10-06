Rain chances stick around overnight before clearing tomorrow

WSIL -- Overall it has been a soggy and cool Sunday with some areas sitting nearly 20 degrees cooler than yesterday. High temperatures today stayed below normal topping out in the upper 60s.

Rainfall estimates thus far range from a quarter of an inch to near an inch and the rain isn't finished with us yet. Widely scattered showers will stick around overnight before slowly clearing from northwest to southeast. The eastern most counties in the viewing area could see some lingering showers as we kick off the day tomorrow but they won't be around long. Sunshine will make its way back into the area by the afternoon with seasonable temperatures. High temperatures tomorrow afternoon are projected to top out in the low 70s, making it feel a bit more like Fall!

The next chance for rain will make its way back into the region by late week.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen will have the latest update tomorrow morning on News 3.