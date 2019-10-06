Illinois commission offers free college readiness help - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois commission offers free college readiness help

CHICAGO (AP) - State officials say free workshops and support for students seeking financial aid for college is available throughout the fall starting this month.

The Illinois Student Assistance Commission will host workshops for students and their families to provide assistance in filling out college applications and financial aid eligibility paperwork. It'll also host regular Facebook Live chats and a free text message service where students can get answers sent to their phones.

The commission is offering the help through an effort started four years that promotes college readiness.

Its goal is to increase the proportion of adults in Illinois with "high-quality degrees and credentials" to 60% from about 50%. Officials say those who obtain education beyond high school see numerous benefits including higher future salaries.

