Lost pet tortoise reunited with owner in DeKalb

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) - A 17-year-old pet tortoise missing for several days has been united with its owner in DeKalb.

The (DeKalb) Daily Chronicle reports the African sulcate tortoise named Henry went missing Tuesday. Owner Jerry Seablom says a friend accidentally left the gate to the backyard open. That's where Henry lives in the summer months.

Another DeKalb resident, Rick Shott, heard about the lost tortoise and set off to look for it, finding the animal on Saturday in a soybean field close to a golf course.

Seablom says Henry is doing fine and has no injuries. He says Henry was munching on weeds when he waked up to him.

He says the tortoise can walk quite fast. When the weather is colder, Seablom keeps the tortoise inside the house.

Information from: The Daily Chronicle, http://www.daily-chronicle.com

