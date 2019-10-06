Accident in Kentucky kills 2, injuries 5 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Accident in Kentucky kills 2, injuries 5

Posted: Updated:

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (AP) - Police in Kentucky say a two-vehicle crash has killed two people and injured five others.

News outlets report the accident occurred Saturday in Nelson County when a minivan attempting to turn left across a road into a driveway collided with an oncoming SUV.

The Nelson County Sheriff's Office says in a statement two passengers in the minivan were pronounced dead at the scene. Both drivers and three other passengers of both vehicles were taken to a hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.

The investigation remains ongoing.

