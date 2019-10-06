5 wounded in shooting at large St. Louis gathering - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Police are investigating a weekend shooting that wounded five people at a high school alumni bonfire in north St. Louis County.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that officers were called around 11:45 p.m. Saturday to the area where several hundred people had gathered for the Normandy High School alumni bonfire. Four men and one woman were wounded in the shooting.

St. Louis County authorities say the shooting happened after a disturbance between several people at the event.

None of the victims were critically injured in the shooting. The male victims ages are 28, 48, 31, and 44, and the woman is 31.

One of the event's organizers, Bonita Richardson, says the bonfire has been an annual event for at least 10 years and regularly attracts between 1,500 and 2,000 people.

Police had not made any arrests as of Sunday morning.

