Girl, 9, dies after crash with tractor in northwest Illinois - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Girl, 9, dies after crash with tractor in northwest Illinois

Posted: Updated:

MORRISON, Ill. (AP) - Authorities say a 9-year-old girl has died after the vehicle she was in crashed into a tractor in northwest Illinois.

Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz says the girl died. Further details were expected Sunday.

Sauk Valley Media reports the driver of a car headed eastbound on state route 40 in rural Sterling attempted to pass a tractor, but struck the rear of a grain cart the farm vehicle was hauling and crashed. The driver was hospitalized while the child was airlifted to a Rockford hospital, where she died.

The crash remains under investigation.

Information from: Sauk Valley Media, http://www.saukvalley.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.