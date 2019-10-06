Missouri real estate suit draws Justice Department interest - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri real estate suit draws Justice Department interest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Justice Department is looking into a Missouri class-action lawsuit accusing national real estate brokers of conspiring to charge excessive fees.

The Kansas City Star reports that attorneys in the department's antitrust division noted in a recent court filing that it's investigating the matter.

A pair of Kansas City law firms sued major residential real estate brokerage companies this year on behalf of Missouri residents who have sold a house since April 2015.

The Missouri suit is comparable to one filed in Illinois that some spectators have said could put the business model of residential real estate brokerages in jeopardy.

The National Association of Realtors is asking a judge to throw out the lawsuit.

