Kansas City airport announces 2 new international routes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Travelers will have to more direct flights from Kansas City International Airport to Mexico beginning in February.

Airport officials announced this week that Vacation Express will fly one nonstop route to Cancun and another to Puerto Vallarta on Sundays.

The Kansas City Star reports other airlines serve Cancun from Kansas City but the airport has not had nonstop service to Puerto Vallarta since Frontier ended service there in 2015.

Vacation Express is a tour company that operates charter flights to sunny destinations.

The announcement comes just days after Icelandair announced it would drop seasonal service to Reykjavik - Kansas City's only nonstop transatlantic service.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

