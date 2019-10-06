Illinois awards $350K for women's preventative health care - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois awards $350K for women's preventative health care

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Public health officials in Illinois have awarded $350,000 in grants to help improve the health care of women of reproductive age.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced earlier this week that the competitive grants are going to 14 organizations and public health departments statewide. The recipients include Asian Human Services and Erie Family Health in Chicago, along with health departments in Calhoun, Cass, Fulton, Henry and Will counties.

The goal is to increase the percentage of women ages 18 to 44 who get preventative medical care.

Agency Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike says providing preventative services such as mammograms, immunizations and pap smears is critical to improving health incomes among women.

