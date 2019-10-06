One dead following crash Saturday afternoon in Perry County - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

One dead following crash Saturday afternoon in Perry County

Posted: Updated:

PERRY COUNTY, Il (WSIL) -- One person has died following an accident Saturday afternoon in Perry County along Route 4 between Campbell Hill and Willisville. 

The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. Saturday along Route 4 at Bobcat Lane. The Illinois State Police say a 2003 Dodge was traveling south on Route 4 when it left the right side of the road and overturned. 

The driver of the vehicle was killed, while a male passenger escaped with non-life threatening injuries. 

The identification of the driver has not been released, pending notification to family. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Overnight shooting at Kansas City bar leaves 4 dead, 5 wounded

    Overnight shooting at Kansas City bar leaves 4 dead, 5 wounded

    Sunday, October 6 2019 8:24 AM EDT2019-10-06 12:24:30 GMT

    Authorities say a gunman entered a Kansas City, Kansas, bar and shot nine people, fatally wounding four. 

    Authorities say a gunman entered a Kansas City, Kansas, bar and shot nine people, fatally wounding four. 

  • One dead following crash Saturday afternoon in Perry County

    One dead following crash Saturday afternoon in Perry County

    Sunday, October 6 2019 7:47 AM EDT2019-10-06 11:47:16 GMT

    The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. Saturday along Route 4 at Bobcat Lane.

    The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. Saturday along Route 4 at Bobcat Lane.

  • A wet Sunday as another strong cold front arrives

    A wet Sunday as another strong cold front arrives

    Sunday, October 6 2019 7:19 AM EDT2019-10-06 11:19:41 GMT

    A soggy Sunday ahead for much of the region with yet another strong cold front set to arrive throughout the day. 

    A soggy Sunday ahead for much of the region with yet another strong cold front set to arrive throughout the day. 

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.