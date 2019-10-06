One dead following crash Saturday afternoon in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Il (WSIL) -- One person has died following an accident Saturday afternoon in Perry County along Route 4 between Campbell Hill and Willisville.

The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. Saturday along Route 4 at Bobcat Lane. The Illinois State Police say a 2003 Dodge was traveling south on Route 4 when it left the right side of the road and overturned.

The driver of the vehicle was killed, while a male passenger escaped with non-life threatening injuries.

The identification of the driver has not been released, pending notification to family.