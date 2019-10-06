A wet Sunday as another strong cold front arrives

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A soggy Sunday ahead for much of the region with yet another strong cold front set to arrive throughout the day.

Showers with occasional rumbles of thunder are likely this morning as the cold front approaches from the north. While scattered showers are possible at any point on Sunday, the most widespread rain is expected this morning and again later this afternoon and evening.

Rainfall amounts will range from a quarter of an inch to around three-quarters of an inch with isolated amounts over one inch possible in a few locales.

As the cold front slowly works south, winds will turn out of the north and pick up this afternoon ushering in another shot of cooler air. Temperatures will begin to slip back into the 60s Sunday afternoon in southern Illinois, while a upper 70s are possible ahead of the front in western Kentucky.

Rain will exit early Monday morning with sunshine set to return through the early part of the upcoming week. High temperatures Monday and Tuesday will only warm into the lower 70s.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3.