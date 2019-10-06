A wet Sunday as another strong cold front arrives

Authorities say a gunman entered a Kansas City, Kansas, bar and shot nine people, fatally wounding four.
Authorities say a gunman entered a Kansas City, Kansas, bar and shot nine people, fatally wounding four.
The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. Saturday along Route 4 at Bobcat Lane.
The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. Saturday along Route 4 at Bobcat Lane.
A soggy Sunday ahead for much of the region with yet another strong cold front set to arrive throughout the day.
A soggy Sunday ahead for much of the region with yet another strong cold front set to arrive throughout the day.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Dozens gathered at SIU's airport for this year's Plane-Pull Saturday. There were 28 teams this year, which is double the amount of teams last year. A technical difficulty led to pulling a fire truck instead of the initially intended plane. Saturday's pull raises money for more than 23-thousand athletes that participate in Illinois Special Olympics.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Dozens gathered at SIU's airport for this year's Plane-Pull Saturday. There were 28 teams this year, which is double the amount of teams last year. A technical difficulty led to pulling a fire truck instead of the initially intended plane. Saturday's pull raises money for more than 23-thousand athletes that participate in Illinois Special Olympics.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Hundreds headed to SIU to support their high school bands at the Saluki Stadium Saturday. Fourteen marching bands throughout Southern Illinois and Missouri competed in SIU's "Music and Motion" - where each group performed their own version of a halftime show. The event wrapped up with a special show featuring SIU's own Marching Salukis.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Hundreds headed to SIU to support their high school bands at the Saluki Stadium Saturday. Fourteen marching bands throughout Southern Illinois and Missouri competed in SIU's "Music and Motion" - where each group performed their own version of a halftime show. The event wrapped up with a special show featuring SIU's own Marching Salukis.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Warm weather helped to attract thousands for the 10th annual Big Muddy Monster Brew Festival on Saturday. Attendees got the chance to sip on craft beers from more than 60 different breweries while playing popular pub games. The event also had live music by "The Boat Drunks" - a band known for their covers of Jimmy Buffett and Johnny Cash. The winner of this year's Home Brew Competition were also announced at Saturday's event.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Warm weather helped to attract thousands for the 10th annual Big Muddy Monster Brew Festival on Saturday. Attendees got the chance to sip on craft beers from more than 60 different breweries while playing popular pub games. The event also had live music by "The Boat Drunks" - a band known for their covers of Jimmy Buffett and Johnny Cash. The winner of this year's Home Brew Competition were also announced at Saturday's event.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Police in Carbondale are looking for two suspects in connection to a retail theft investigation.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Police in Carbondale are looking for two suspects in connection to a retail theft investigation.
Washington University in St. Louis will provide a free education to any student from Missouri or southern Illinois whose family income is under $75,000.
Washington University in St. Louis will provide a free education to any student from Missouri or southern Illinois whose family income is under $75,000.
The Egyptian Public and Mental Health Department cut the ribbon Friday on a new Recovery Resource Center in Harrisburg.
The Egyptian Public and Mental Health Department cut the ribbon Friday on a new Recovery Resource Center in Harrisburg.
Ameren invited local officials to attend an Emergency Response open house Friday at their operating center in Marion.
Ameren invited local officials to attend an Emergency Response open house Friday at their operating center in Marion.