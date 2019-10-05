Showers make their way into the region Sunday along with a cool down

WSIL -- It was a beautiful day across the region today with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. High temperatures climbed back above normal, topping out in the 80s.

A cool down and the chance for rain will make for a soggy end to the weekend Sunday. Multiple waves of showers will make their way through the region tomorrow, if you have outdoors plans you may want to have the rain gear. The heaviest rain chances look to move in Sunday night into early Monday morning as an upper level wave moves through. Rainfall totals will range between a quarter of an inch to over an inch. Along with the rain, temperatures will take a big dip. High's temperatures tomorrow are expected to top out near 70 degrees.

Small rain chances will linger into Monday morning before clearing.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen will have the latest update tomorrow morning on News 3.