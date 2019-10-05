SIU plane-pull raises money for Illinois Special Olympics

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Dozens gathered at SIU's airport for this year's Plane-Pull Saturday. There were 28 teams this year, which is double the amount of teams last year. A technical difficulty led to pulling a fire truck instead of the initially intended plane. Saturday's pull raises money for more than 23-thousand athletes that participate in Illinois Special Olympics.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Dozens gathered at SIU's airport for this year's Plane-Pull Saturday. There were 28 teams this year, which is double the amount of teams last year. A technical difficulty led to pulling a fire truck instead of the initially intended plane. Saturday's pull raises money for more than 23-thousand athletes that participate in Illinois Special Olympics.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Hundreds headed to SIU to support their high school bands at the Saluki Stadium Saturday. Fourteen marching bands throughout Southern Illinois and Missouri competed in SIU's "Music and Motion" - where each group performed their own version of a halftime show. The event wrapped up with a special show featuring SIU's own Marching Salukis.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Hundreds headed to SIU to support their high school bands at the Saluki Stadium Saturday. Fourteen marching bands throughout Southern Illinois and Missouri competed in SIU's "Music and Motion" - where each group performed their own version of a halftime show. The event wrapped up with a special show featuring SIU's own Marching Salukis.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Warm weather helped to attract thousands for the 10th annual Big Muddy Monster Brew Festival on Saturday. Attendees got the chance to sip on craft beers from more than 60 different breweries while playing popular pub games. The event also had live music by "The Boat Drunks" - a band known for their covers of Jimmy Buffett and Johnny Cash. The winner of this year's Home Brew Competition were also announced at Saturday's event.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Warm weather helped to attract thousands for the 10th annual Big Muddy Monster Brew Festival on Saturday. Attendees got the chance to sip on craft beers from more than 60 different breweries while playing popular pub games. The event also had live music by "The Boat Drunks" - a band known for their covers of Jimmy Buffett and Johnny Cash. The winner of this year's Home Brew Competition were also announced at Saturday's event.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Police in Carbondale are looking for two suspects in connection to a retail theft investigation.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Police in Carbondale are looking for two suspects in connection to a retail theft investigation.
Washington University in St. Louis will provide a free education to any student from Missouri or southern Illinois whose family income is under $75,000.
Washington University in St. Louis will provide a free education to any student from Missouri or southern Illinois whose family income is under $75,000.
The Egyptian Public and Mental Health Department cut the ribbon Friday on a new Recovery Resource Center in Harrisburg.
The Egyptian Public and Mental Health Department cut the ribbon Friday on a new Recovery Resource Center in Harrisburg.
Ameren invited local officials to attend an Emergency Response open house Friday at their operating center in Marion.
Ameren invited local officials to attend an Emergency Response open house Friday at their operating center in Marion.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is warning consumers to stop using THC vaping products as investigations into vaping-related lung injuries and deaths continue.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is warning consumers to stop using THC vaping products as investigations into vaping-related lung injuries and deaths continue.
The West Frankfort Lady Redbirds softball team is being recognized for its work off the field.
The West Frankfort Lady Redbirds softball team is being recognized for its work off the field.
Harrisburg Mayor John McPeek says he was contacted by Showplace Cinema, who had received a letter from their management warning of the potential of violence at movie theaters nationwide.
Harrisburg Mayor John McPeek says he was contacted by Showplace Cinema, who had received a letter from their management warning of the potential of violence at movie theaters nationwide.