SIU plane-pull raises money for Illinois Special Olympics - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

SIU plane-pull raises money for Illinois Special Olympics

Posted: Updated:

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Dozens gathered at SIU's airport for this year's Plane-Pull Saturday.

There were 28 teams this year which is double the amount of teams last year.

A technical difficulty led to pulling a fire truck instead of the initially intended plane.

Saturday's pull raises money for more than 23-thousand athletes that participate in Illinois Special Olympics.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • SIU plane-pull raises money for Illinois Special Olympics

    SIU plane-pull raises money for Illinois Special Olympics

    Saturday, October 5 2019 11:49 PM EDT2019-10-06 03:49:11 GMT

    CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Dozens gathered at SIU's airport for this year's Plane-Pull Saturday. There were 28 teams this year, which is double the amount of teams last year. A technical difficulty led to pulling a fire truck instead of the initially intended plane. Saturday's pull raises money for more than 23-thousand athletes that participate in Illinois Special Olympics.

    CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Dozens gathered at SIU's airport for this year's Plane-Pull Saturday. There were 28 teams this year, which is double the amount of teams last year. A technical difficulty led to pulling a fire truck instead of the initially intended plane. Saturday's pull raises money for more than 23-thousand athletes that participate in Illinois Special Olympics.

  • High school bands compete in Music and Motion

    High school bands compete in Music and Motion

    Saturday, October 5 2019 11:47 PM EDT2019-10-06 03:47:59 GMT

    CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Hundreds headed to SIU to support their high school bands at the Saluki Stadium Saturday. Fourteen marching bands throughout Southern Illinois and Missouri competed in SIU's "Music and Motion" - where each group performed their own version of a halftime show. The event wrapped up with a special show featuring SIU's own Marching Salukis.

    CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Hundreds headed to SIU to support their high school bands at the Saluki Stadium Saturday. Fourteen marching bands throughout Southern Illinois and Missouri competed in SIU's "Music and Motion" - where each group performed their own version of a halftime show. The event wrapped up with a special show featuring SIU's own Marching Salukis.

  • Thousands attend Big Muddy Monster Brew Festival

    Thousands attend Big Muddy Monster Brew Festival

    Saturday, October 5 2019 11:47 PM EDT2019-10-06 03:47:45 GMT

    MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Warm weather helped to attract thousands for the 10th annual Big Muddy Monster Brew Festival on Saturday. Attendees got the chance to sip on craft beers from more than 60 different breweries while playing popular pub games. The event also had live music by "The Boat Drunks" - a band known for their covers of Jimmy Buffett and Johnny Cash. The winner of this year's Home Brew Competition were also announced at Saturday's event.

    MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Warm weather helped to attract thousands for the 10th annual Big Muddy Monster Brew Festival on Saturday. Attendees got the chance to sip on craft beers from more than 60 different breweries while playing popular pub games. The event also had live music by "The Boat Drunks" - a band known for their covers of Jimmy Buffett and Johnny Cash. The winner of this year's Home Brew Competition were also announced at Saturday's event.

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.