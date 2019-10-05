High school bands compete in Music and Motion

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Hundreds headed to SIU to support their high school bands at the Saluki Stadium Saturday.

Fourteen marching bands throughout Southern Illinois and Missouri competed in SIU's "Music and Motion" - where each group performed their own version of a halftime show.

George Brozak, director for SIU Athletic Bands, says students competing in Saturday's event put a lot of time and effort into their performances and that the skills really showed on the field.

"There's various kinds of programs; some of it very narrative and telling an important story, others are doing Lady Gage music and the music of today, so it's a great combination, and they worked very hard" says Brozak.

The event wrapped up with a special show featuring SIU's own Marching Salukis.

