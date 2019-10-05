Thousands attend Big Muddy Monster Brew Festival

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Warm weather helped to attract thousands for the 10th annual Big Muddy Monster Brew Festival Saturday.

Attendees got the chance to sip on craft beers from more than 60 different breweries while playing popular pub games.

The event also had live music by "The Boat Drunks" - a band known for their covers of Jimmy Buffett and Johnny Cash.

Co-chairman of Brewfest, Patty Bateman, says that Brewfest is not just about drinking but also about coming together.

"When you have a brewer here himself or herself, they can tell you more about their beer and explain it to you better so that the patron has a better sense of what they're tasting and what it is they like about it" says Bateman.

The winner of this year's Home Brew Competition were also announced at Saturday's event.