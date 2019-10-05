Trainer Richard Mandella wins, loses at Santa Anita - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Trainer Richard Mandella wins, loses at Santa Anita

By BETH HARRIS
AP Racing Writer

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) - Richard Mandella experienced the highest high and lowest low at Santa Anita on Saturday, with Omaha Beach successfully winning his comeback after a six-month layoff while another of the trainer's horses died of a suspected heart attack.

Former Kentucky Derby favorite Omaha Beach rallied to beat 1-5 favorite Shancelot by a head in the $300,000 Santa Anita Sprint Championship.

Hours earlier, Ky. Colonel dropped dead after a jog on the training track, Mandella confirmed to The Associated Press.

It was the 33rd horse death at the track and second in Mandella's barn since December.

