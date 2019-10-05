Man shot by Kansas City police charged with several counts - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man shot by Kansas City police charged with several counts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Prosecutors say a Kansas City man shot by police after officers say he tried to hit them with his vehicle has been charged with several criminal counts.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office has charged 46-year-old James Ponder with three counts of assault, one count of property damage and one count of resisting arrest.

Police say Ponder was shot Thursday in northeast Kansas City after officers stopped his vehicle. Police say Ponder initially stopped but then accelerated toward the officers.

One of the officers fired, but the vehicle continued on, hitting two police cruisers, several civilian vehicles and fences as it drove through residential neighborhoods. Police say Ponder eventually fled on foot and was found later at a home.

No officers were injured.

