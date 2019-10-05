Police: 1 killed, 4 hurt by man driving SUV through group - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police: 1 killed, 4 hurt by man driving SUV through group

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) - Police in the Illinois city of Waukegan say a 22-year-old man accused of killing a man and injuring four other people by driving an SUV into the group after an argument has been charged with murder.

Waukegan Police say Prisciliano Carranza was arrested Friday.

It was not clear Saturday if Carranza has an attorney. He remained in the Lake County jail on $5 million bond.

Police said a fight began around 11:40 p.m. outside a Waukegan sports center, where a soccer game was finishing. Police said the driver of an SUV was involved in the fight then drove into a family, injuring five people.

One man died at a hospital. His name has not been released.

Police said officers arrested Carranza nearby based on damage to the SUV he was driving.

