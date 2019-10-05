Medical pot use won't put Missouri patients' welfare at risk - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Medical pot use won't put Missouri patients' welfare at risk

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri officials say welfare recipients with medical marijuana cards will continue to get financial aid.

Social Services Department spokeswoman Rebecca Woelfel says the agency won't cut off help to those who test positive for pot as long as they have medical marijuana cards.

The policy comes after Missouri voters in 2018 said patients with cancer, epilepsy and other illnesses may use cannabis if they get doctor approval.

That put those patients at odds with a state law that requires Temporary Assistance for Needy Families applicants to be screened for drug use. If participants are asked to take a drug test and either fail or don't show up, they risk losing welfare benefits for three years.

Missouri now exempts recipients with medical marijuana cards.

