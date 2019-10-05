Police: 4-year-old boy in stroller killed in hit-and-run - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police: 4-year-old boy in stroller killed in hit-and-run

FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) - Police in suburban St. Louis have arrested a person suspected in a hit-and-run that killed a 4-year-old boy and injured a 2-year-old.

Police say the crash happened Friday night at an intersection near Ferguson when a black sedan hit a stroller carrying the two children being pushed by an adult. Police say the car sped off after hitting the stroller.

Both children were rushed to a hospital, where 4-year-old Tavares Chisholm, of St. Louis, was pronounced dead. The 2-year-old was treated at a hospital for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

St. Louis County police say a suspect was arrested Saturday morning and that police had found the car believed to have hit the children. The suspect's name has not been released.

