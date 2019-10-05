Illinois woman killed in crash on Dan Ryan Expressway - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois woman killed in crash on Dan Ryan Expressway

CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois State Police say a woman died in an early morning crash on a Chicago interstate.

Authorities said in a statement Saturday that the woman's car was disabled in a northbound lane of traffic on the Dan Ryan Expressway. The statement says the driver of another car hit the woman's car from behind around 6 a.m.

The statement says the 39-year-old Dolton woman's car was pushed into the back of a semi-truck.

Illinois State Police say she was taken to a hospital where she died. The woman's name has not been released.

Authorities shut down the interstate's northbound lanes early Saturday to investigate the crash.

