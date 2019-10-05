Independence man sentenced for distributing child porn - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Independence man sentenced for distributing child porn

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) - An Independence man was sentenced to more than nine years in federal prison for distributing child pornography involving children as young as 8.

Federal prosecutors say 66-year-old Bradley Edward Vader was sentenced Thursday to nine years and seven months without parole. He was also ordered to pay a $25,000 fine.

Vader pleaded guilty May 1. He admitted accessing Russian websites and peer-to-peer-programs to acquire child pornography. He copied video files to about 61 DVDs, with some created as far back as April 2007.

Prosecutors say the DVDs included videos of children as young as 8.

Law enforcement officers located the DVDs, a computer, hard drive and jump drives containing child pornography when they searched Vader's home.

