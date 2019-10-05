Carbondale police seek help in retail theft investigation

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Police in Carbondale are looking for two suspects in connection to a retail theft investigation that happened last spring.

According to a release from the police department, the theft happened at Best Buy on March 9 at around 8:00 p. m.

The first suspect is described as a white male with a thin build, approximately 50 to 60 years old, and was last seen wearing a tan jacket, blue jeans and brown shoes.

The second suspect is described as a white female with a thin build, approximately 40 to 50 years old and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans and glasses.

Anyone with information of those suspects is asked to call Carbondale police at (618) 457-3200.