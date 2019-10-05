Developer's plan for Danville includes more than just casino - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Developer's plan for Danville includes more than just casino

DANVILLE, Ill. (AP) - A group looking to put a Las Vegas-style casino resort in the Illinois city of Danville says it wants to build a family oriented destination and promote economic growth in the area.

The News-Gazette reports that Haven Gaming LLC presented their proposal at a Danville City Council meeting on Tuesday. The council approved the group as the city's casino operating partner.

Scott Sypolt is a Chicago attorney with the Haven group. He says Haven will build a destination Danville can be proud of.

The resort will include a hotel, spa, multiple restaurants and a live entertainment venue.

The group expects the project to make 400 construction jobs and more than 1,000 permanent jobs after the development is complete.

The casino will sit alongside Interstate 74, bordering the Indiana state line.

