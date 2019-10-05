White invites entries to statewide literature contest - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

White invites entries to statewide literature contest

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois students can compete for a cash prize by writing letters to authors.

Secretary of State Jesse White says students in grades 4-12 are eligible to enter the statewide contest.

Students are asked to read a book of their choice and write a letter to the author about how the work changed their view of the world.

White says students can enter on their own or through schools, libraries and youth organizations.

The contest has three levels determined by grade level.

One statewide winner will be selected for each level and receive a $200 award. The winners' teachers will receive a $100 cash award to purchase school library books.

The deadline to enter is Dec. 16. Entry forms and other details are at the secretary of state's site.

