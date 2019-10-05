Beautiful Saturday ahead, another cool down and rain on the way

WSIL -- Fall has finally arrived, seasonable temperatures to start the day along with some sunshine!

Today will be a great day to enjoy local outdoor festivities. We will kick off the day with quite a bit of sunshine and temperatures near 50 degrees. Clouds will slowly increase throughout the day as our next weather maker approaches the region. Party cloudy skies by the afternoon with temperatures a bit warmer than yesterday. Afternoon highs will climb back above normal, into the low 80s.

Another cool down and the chance for rain will return tomorrow.

Meteorologist Jacie Brianne will have the latest look at your forecast tonight after the game.