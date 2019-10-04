Washington U. to offer free education for needy students - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Washington U. to offer free education for needy students

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Washington University in St. Louis will provide a free education to any student from Missouri or southern Illinois whose family income is under $75,000.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Andrew Martin, the university's new chancellor, announced the program called the WashU Pledge on Thursday during his inaugural address. The new effort begins next fall.

The program will pay tuition, room and board fees for applicants who are full-time undergraduates and meet the financial requirements. About 250 qualifying students who are already enrolled also will receive the award package. The university says the package is valued at about $75,000 annually.

Martin is the university's 15th chancellor. He has expressed a commitment to racial and socioeconomics equity.

