Washington U. to offer free education for needy students

Washington University in St. Louis will provide a free education to any student from Missouri or southern Illinois whose family income is under $75,000.
Washington University in St. Louis will provide a free education to any student from Missouri or southern Illinois whose family income is under $75,000.
The Egyptian Public and Mental Health Department cut the ribbon Friday on a new Recovery Resource Center in Harrisburg.
The Egyptian Public and Mental Health Department cut the ribbon Friday on a new Recovery Resource Center in Harrisburg.
Ameren invited local officials to attend an Emergency Response open house Friday at their operating center in Marion.
Ameren invited local officials to attend an Emergency Response open house Friday at their operating center in Marion.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is warning consumers to stop using THC vaping products as investigations into vaping-related lung injuries and deaths continue.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is warning consumers to stop using THC vaping products as investigations into vaping-related lung injuries and deaths continue.
The West Frankfort Lady Redbirds softball team is being recognized for its work off the field.
The West Frankfort Lady Redbirds softball team is being recognized for its work off the field.
Harrisburg Mayor John McPeek says he was contacted by Showplace Cinema, who had received a letter from their management warning of the potential of violence at movie theaters nationwide.
Harrisburg Mayor John McPeek says he was contacted by Showplace Cinema, who had received a letter from their management warning of the potential of violence at movie theaters nationwide.
ANNA (WSIL) -- With the new year less than three months away, leaders in Anna wasted no time in taking advantage of a new law.
ANNA (WSIL) -- With the new year less than three months away, leaders in Anna wasted no time in taking advantage of a new law.
WSIL - Saturday will provide sunshine and a warm afternoon. Sunday will likely be cool and damp all day. ...
WSIL - Saturday will provide sunshine and a warm afternoon. Sunday will likely be cool and damp all day. ...
Diahann Carroll, singer-actress, star of pioneering TV series "Julia," has died
Diahann Carroll, singer-actress, star of pioneering TV series "Julia," has died
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The City of Carbondale is putting on an Employment Fair next week.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The City of Carbondale is putting on an Employment Fair next week.