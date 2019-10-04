Last defendant sentenced in Chicago shooting that wounded 13 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Last defendant sentenced in Chicago shooting that wounded 13

CHICAGO (AP) - The last man convicted in a 2013 shooting in a Chicago park that left 13 people wounded, including a 3-year-old, has been sentenced to 21 years in prison.

Twenty-eight-year-old Tabari Young pleaded guilty Friday to aggravated battery with a firearm for using a handgun to open fire on a basketball court. Cook County Judge Kenneth Wadas imposed the sentence.

Another gunman, Bryon Champ, who was armed with a military-style rifle, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery with a firearm in 2017 and received a 28-year sentence.

Prosecutors say the shooting stemmed from a dispute between street gangs. Champ had been wounded earlier that day when a rival gang member shot at him.

The men opened fire after learning that the rival suspected of shooting Champ was hanging out by the park.

This story has been corrected to show that Champ's first name is Bryon, not Byron.

