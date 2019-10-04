Lady Redbirds honored as scholar athletes

WEST FRANKFORT (WSIL) -- The West Frankfort Lady Redbirds softball team is being recognized for its work off the field.

The 2018-2019 softball team was honored by the National FastPitch Coaches Association.

The team had the highest weighted team grade-point average in the nation, with a 4.600.

Lady Redbirds Maddy Britton, Samantha Allen, Jenna Herron, Grace Engler, Aurora Duncan, Revlyn Willis, and Makane Cass were each selected 2018-2019 Easton/NFCA All-American Scholar Athletes.