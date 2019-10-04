Local theaters take precautions after nationwide warning

HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- Local theaters are taking precautions this weekend after the FBI raised concern over the new movie, "Joker".

Harrisburg Mayor John McPeek says he was contacted by Showplace Cinema, who had received a letter from their management warning of the potential of violence at movie theaters nationwide.

McPeek says he assured the theater that the city would increase police presence at the theater throughout the weekend.

Dan Brugger, General Manager of Showplace Cinemas, says these are only precautions, and that there is no credible threat locally.

"The bulletin was a precaution that they had heard some chatter that there could be possible shootings at theaters somewhere in the country, but there was no credible threat to any place," Brugger said.

"The new movie coming out, and with all the things that have happened in the past, people are, just, they just need to be on alert, and check their surroundings, and if you see something suspicious, don't be afraid to tell somebody about it," McPeek said.

If you're planning to see a movie, both McPeek and Showplace Cinemas recommend you don't change your plans.

According to Warner Bros. "Joker" scored an October box-office record with $13.3 million earned in Thursday night showings.

The strong start comes after weeks of discussion about the R-rated film and whether it will inspire some to commit violence. The film stars Joaquin Phoenix as the man who becomes Batman's classic nemesis in the origin story film.

Some victims of the Aurora, Colorado, theater massacre that occurred during a 2012 "Dark Knight Rises" showing have called on Warner Bros. to support gun control initiatives, which the studio says it already does.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.