Ameren hosts emergency preparedness open house

MARION (WSIL) -- Ameren invited local officials to attend an Emergency Response open house Friday at their operating center in Marion.

The company highlighted its ability to respond to emergencies that impact power supply to customers, and highlighted support equipment, including a portable substation.

Ron Pate, Sr. Vice President of Technical Services with Ameren, says they wanted to give a behind-the-scenes look at their emergency preparedness.

"The message we want to get out is that we are prepared. Nobody likes the storm, nobody likes to be without power, but we practice we have equipment, we have personnel that can perform and get it on as quickly and safely as possible," Pate said.