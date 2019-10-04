Health department opens recovery resource center in Harrisburg - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Health department opens recovery resource center in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- The Egyptian Public and Mental Health Department cut the ribbon Friday on a new Recovery Resource Center in Harrisburg.

Representatives say the center will work to reduce the stigma of substance use disorder and make it easier to find help.

Lizz Cooley with the Egyptian Public and Mental Health Department says the ability to access assessment, referral, treatment, support, and other information under one roof should make it easier for those wanting to take the first step towards recovery.

"Initiating treatment sometimes can be overwhelming, and there is a lot of choices to make, so at any time someone could walk in and have access to those persons to provide that information for them in this time," Cooley said. 

Center staff will include peer support specialists and substance use disorder counselors.

