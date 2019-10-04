McConnell says he'll find funds for school at Fort Campbell - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

McConnell says he'll find funds for school at Fort Campbell

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell says he's working to secure sufficient funding for Kentucky's military posts, including a new middle school at Fort Campbell.

The Trump administration announced plans last month to divert $3.6 billion in funding from military projects like schools to pay for the construction of a barrier along the U.S.-Mexico border.

McConnell made the remarks Friday during an appearance in Louisville with Defense Secretary Mark Esper where they highlighted the importance of Kentucky's military installations to national security.

McConnell called last month's announcement a "bump along the way" to getting the sufficient long-term military funding and pledged to "fully fund a new middle school at Fort Campbell, something they've wanted for years and I secured in the first place."

McConnell didn't say where he would find the funding.

