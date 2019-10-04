3 men fleeing police die when car crashes into semitrailer - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

3 men fleeing police die when car crashes into semitrailer

GARY, Ind. (AP) - Three males have died after they fled a police stop and their car crashed into a semitrailer.

Lake County Sheriff's Police say officers had pulled the car over shortly before 3 a.m. Friday but while officers were talking to the three, the vehicle fled the scene at a high rate of speed. Officers lost sight of the car but moments later found it had struck the semitrailer.

Two of the males were pronounced dead at the scene. The Lake County Coroner's Office identified them as 18-year-old Ramzy Clark of Gary and 19-year-old Elijah Faulkner of Hobart.

The third male was transported to a hospital where he died of his injuries. He wasn't immediately identified.

