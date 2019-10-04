Great Saturday weather but Sunday showers

WSIL - Saturday will provide sunshine and a warm afternoon. Sunday will likely be cool and damp all day. ...
Diahann Carroll, singer-actress, star of pioneering TV series "Julia," has died
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The City of Carbondale is putting on an Employment Fair next week.
A small earthquake occurred early Friday morning at 6:14 a.m. just to the south and west of New Madrid, Missouri.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is hosting an open house for the public to provide input on upcoming waterfowl hunting regulations for the 2021 through 2025 seasons.
The Big Muddy Monster Brewfest returns to Riverside Park for its 10th year with more breweries than ever on hand.
King Arthur Flour recalls some unbleached all-purpose flour for possible E. coli contamination
The U.S. unemployment rate fell in September to a new five-decade low of 3.5%, while employers added a modest 136,000 jobs.
Mt. Vernon police served a narcotics search warrant at home Thursday morning that resulted in the arrest of two people.
Fall has arrived! Temperatures Friday morning dipped into the lower 50s and there's even some 40s in the forecast next week.
