Great Saturday weather but Sunday showers - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Great Saturday weather but Sunday showers

Posted: Updated:

WSIL - There is a best day of the weekend for outdoor activities.  Saturday will provide sunshine and a warm afternoon.  Sunday will likely be cool and damp all day.  We encourage all to make wise decisions with yard work and camp fires until we see some rain.  Field fire risk will be very high Saturday afternoon. 

Jim has the latest forecast and a look at how much rain to expect on News 3 this evening. 

