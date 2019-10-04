Bevin says he dropped Hampton due to different priorities - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Bevin says he dropped Hampton due to different priorities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin says he dropped Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton from his reelection ticket because they disagree about her focus and priorities.

The Courier Journal reports Bevin made the comments Thursday at a Louisville Tea Party meeting. The newspaper reports Bevin said Hampton has done a good job as lieutenant governor, but her focus is on schools and talking to students, and he wants someone to dig into deeper issues such as health care or the opioid crisis.

Bevin says, "That's not what her passion is. And that's OK."

Hampton has been mostly tight-lipped about being dropped from the Republican ticket, but she told reporters that Bevin told her he wanted someone with legislative experience.

Bevin is running with state Sen. Ralph Alvarado against Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear.

