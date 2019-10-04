Carbondale gears up for Employment Fair

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The City of Carbondale is putting on an Employment Fair next week.

It will be held on Wednesday (October 9) from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Carbondale Civic Center. This event is open to the public and a chance to speak to employers from various fields. Applicants should show up dressed professionally and with copies of their resume as well as a state ID.