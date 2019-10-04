IDNR hosting open house to discuss upcoming waterfowl hunting regulations

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is hosting an open house for the public to provide input on upcoming waterfowl hunting regulations for the 2021 through 2025 seasons.

"A proposed zone line change is on the table that folks can provide input on, along with season dates and a handful of other changes." said state waterfowl biologist Randy Smith.

Hunters will have the opportunity to review information used to make waterfowl season recommendations, talk with IDNR biologists, and provide their preferences for waterfowl zone lines and season dates.

The open house will take place at John A. Logan College Tuesday, Oct. 8 from 5 - 8 p.m.

John A. Logan College, Hancock Center Room F119, 700 Logan College Drive, Carterville, IL 62918

Tuesday October 8 5 - 8 p.m.

Attendees may arrive at any time during the open house. No formal presentations will be given.