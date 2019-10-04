IDNR hosting open house to discuss upcoming waterfowl hunting re - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

IDNR hosting open house to discuss upcoming waterfowl hunting regulations

Posted: Updated:

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is hosting an open house for the public to provide input on upcoming waterfowl hunting regulations for the 2021 through 2025 seasons.

"A proposed zone line change is on the table that folks can provide input on, along with season dates and a handful of other changes." said state waterfowl biologist Randy Smith. 

Hunters will have the opportunity to review information used to make waterfowl season recommendations, talk with IDNR biologists, and provide their preferences for waterfowl zone lines and season dates.

The open house will take place at John A. Logan College Tuesday, Oct. 8 from 5 - 8 p.m.  

John A. Logan College, Hancock Center Room F119, 700 Logan College Drive, Carterville, IL 62918

Tuesday October 8         5 - 8 p.m. 

Attendees may arrive at any time during the open house. No formal presentations will be given.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.